Each card can evolve from rank 1 to 5. Rank 1 is basic rank and 5 the highest.

The picture shows how many cards of the same rarity are needed to reach the maximum rank.

For Commun, Uncommun and Rare cards, each rank corresponds to 20% of potential of evolution (no informations yet for ‘ultra rare’ and ‘mythic’ ranks system, perhaps only 3 ranks for mythics, 1 card to reach 50% potential…etc…)

Example :

For common cards you need 6 cards (30 / 5) to reach rank 2

For uncommun you need 2 cards (10 / 5) to reach rank 2

For rare cards 1 card is enough to reach rank 2…

For merging, it is not necessary to have only identical cards, but it is necessary to have cards of the same rarity.

Gems can be used to replace a card during merging, the gem will be considered as an identical card.

Each rank give +15 power bonus, so we can get a total of +60.